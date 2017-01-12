ENOUGH RAIN, NEED SNOW

Rain totals for Kern County are 150% above normal for this point in the wet season.The National Weather Service in Hanford says rain storms have given plenty of rain but the Thursday’s storm and the one anticipated in the middle of next week should be colder because they come from the north. That means they should help with the snow pack that is so vital to a good water year. Forecasters warn that the weekend and into early next week could have dense morning fog with moist ground and dry air. There have been two recent fatal pileup accidents, one on Interstate 5 and the other on Highway 58, that were caused by dense morning fog.

Sean Michael Lisle