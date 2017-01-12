MUSIC HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES

The first group of inductees have been named for the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame.The inaugural group of honorees are Buck Owens, Merle Haggard, Red Simpson, Billy Mize and Bonnie Owens. They were be inducted in a ceremony on January 27th and stars will be put on a walkway and larger-than-life images will adorn the Hall. Executive Director Kim McAbee-Carter says the members voted and chose the stars of the Bakersfield Sound to be first to go in. Others, including Korn, Jean Shepherd, Tommy Collins and Don Rich will be inducted later this year.

Sean Michael Lisle