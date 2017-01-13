ARMORY BUSTED UP AGAIN

Police are looking for three suspects in an attempted smash-and-grab robbery at the Armory gun store.The Armory is on District Boulevard in southwest Bakersfield. Store owner Mark Libatique says an SUV crashed through the front of the store around 1:00 AM Friday but they didn’t get away with much, stealing only a pair of realistic, plastic assault rifles that were later ditched and recovered by police. The damage to the store front is about $30 thousand and surveillance video shows the SUV had extensive damage as well. It was mid-June that one man was arrested breaking into the Armory at night and police used a remote vehicle to search the interior for another suspect. That caused about as much damage from police as from the bad guys. Guns are not kept in the store after hours.

Sean Michael Lisle