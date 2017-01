A Bakersfield man has entered a not guilty plea in San Luis Obispo County for a Labor Day accident.It happened on Highway 166 and killed two children in his car. 36-year-old Jerald Holman appeared in court Friday for two counts of second-degree murder plus six other felonies including DUI. A trial date will be set later this month. The suspect was returning with his girlfriend and her children from a day at the beach.

