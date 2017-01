A Bakersfield man has been found guilty of spousal abuse and cruelty to a child after a fifteen day trial. 30-year-old Kristopher Lawless was convicted Friday for forcing a woman he was dating and her child into a car, then racing through traffic at high speeds in October 2015. The jury was hung on several sex charges and kidnapping, he will likely be retried. Lawless had been accused of torturing a woman in 2012 and served time for that crime.

