OHV RIDERS TELL RANGERS ABOUT TRAILS

The Kern River Ranger District is getting the public’s take on which Off-Road Vehicle trails they want kept up in the Sequoia National Forest.

Spokeswoman Tricia Macki says Thursday’s meeting in Kernville is also a chance to educate riders about the need to stay on the trails to make sure soil does not fall into the waterways. Rangers will also be letting folks know which trails have been closed due to the Erskine and Cedar fires.

The district gets $500,000 a year from state grants to manage and maintain those roads.

Kelli Forsch