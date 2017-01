State Senator Andy Vidak of Hanford is calling on Gov. Brown to support an audit of the High Speed Rail.The demand comes after an L.A. Times report shows the project is running into cost overruns of at least fifty percent. He’s also asking the Joint Legislative Audit Committee to authorize a non-partisan examination of the bullet train’s finances. The Times reported that federal agencies believe the HSR is heading for a financial collapse.

Sean Michael Lisle