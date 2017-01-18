CITY SCHOOLS OPEN WELLNESS CENTERS

Bakersfield City Schools cut the ribbon on three comprehensive student wellness locations.Wednesday’s ceremony was at the Center Street Wellness Center between Garza Elementary and Sierra Middle schools in east Bakersfield. The facilities provide mid-level health care, dental, vision, mental health and social services. The non-profit One Sight is providing free eye exams and free glasses to those students who need them. They even have displays of frames the students will choose their glasses from, just like any optometrist. The centers are not intended to replace primary care providers but to make sure health care does not stand in the way of a student’s academic success.

Sean Michael Lisle