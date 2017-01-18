FIREFIGHTERS, COUNTY SET TO MEET

The Firefighters Union will be meeting with the county to work on a deal to keep more staff at nine rural fire stations.

County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said last week that having only two full-time firefighters at those places would help the department close an almost $18-Million budget gap, but Fire Chief Brian Marshall thinks they’ve already cut as much as they can and further reductions would impact public safety.

The Union and the county are still deciding when to meet.

Kelli Forsch