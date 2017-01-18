OBAMACARE HEARING IN BAKO

The State Senate is convening a hearing about what to do should Obamacare go away.State Senator Ed Hernandez of West Covina has chosen Bakersfield for the site of the Senate Health Committee’s hearing on the Affordable Care Act because of the high percentage of people here who get insurance subsidies and are on MediCal. The committee wants to hear from people about what they did before the ACA to get an idea on what would have to be done should Congress repeal the President’s signature legislation. The hearing begins at 3:00 PM in the Supervisors chambers at the County Administrative Center on Truxtun Avenue.

Sean Michael Lisle