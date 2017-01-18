ONE WOMAN TAKES ON VALLEY FEVER

A Bakersfield woman is on a one-person campaign to spread awareness of Valley Fever.

Julie Solis says her husband has been suffering affects of the spore-borne virus for years, so she travels to businesses, agencies, and anywhere else that people will listen to spread the warning through posters that can be put up in break rooms and bulletin boards.

Solis says it seems the biggest awareness gap is in the local medical industry, where doctors are known to go through long lists of possible diagnoses before ever considering Valley Fever.

Sean Michael Lisle