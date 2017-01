The keynote speaker for the 37th annual Bakersfield Prayer Breakfast will be author Mindy Belz, who wrote a book about ISIS persecution of Christians in the Middle East.

Mayor Karen Goh announced the speaker selection Tuesday, saying the event at Rabobank Convention Center on January 26th is an important day for the city. Mayor Goh says she’s attended the event many times and looks forward to her first Prayer Breakfast as mayor.

Sean Michael Lisle