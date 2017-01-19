EAST HILLS MALL EXTREME MAKEOVER

Local investors have purchased East Hills Mall and plan to demolish most of it.The new owners intend to keep the former department stores at each end of the East Hills Mall in northeast Bakersfield and the movie theater in the center. Everything else is to be torn down starting in March and construction should take until late 2018 to complete. Several businesses in the mall say they will return when it is transformed into an open-air lifestyle retail center. It will not be called East Hills Mall but the rebranding has not been finalized.

Sean Michael Lisle