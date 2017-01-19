VIRTUAL ENTERPRISE TRADE SHOW TO PICK WINNERS

High schoolers from around the state are in downtown Bakersfield to take part in the Virtual Enterprise Trade Show competition.

Student teams are being judged on how well they structure and market 100 fictional companies, and organizer Nancy Phillips thinks every kid gets something out of it because they learn job skills.

Teams from Arvin, East Bakersfield and Centennial high schools will find out Thursday if they’re headed to the national championships during an awards ceremony at Rabobank Convention Center.

Kelli Forsch