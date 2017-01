A 20-year-old man has been killed in a crash that happened when the driver of the car he was in lost control and skidded into a semi on the 99 Freeway at Rosedale Highway.

CHP Sergeant Shane Holtschulte says they are investigating whether speed and slick roads are the reasons why the 19-year-old at the wheel spun out Thursday afternoon. Three southbound lanes of the highway had to be shut down for hours.

Kelli Forsch and SuzG