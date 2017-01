A Rosamond man who killed his nephew while high on meth has been sentenced to 50-years-to-life in prison.

57-year-old David Corkern says he shot 35-year-old Adrian Calzada at a house on Sonja Drive in 2015 after the voices in his head told him to, but Deputy D.A. David Wilson says he agrees with the sentence because Corkern knew what he was doing and hid the gun afterwards.

Corkern also has to pay restitution to his own family.

Kelli Forsch