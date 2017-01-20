TRUMP INAUGURATION BRINGS REACTION

Local reaction to the inauguration of Donald Trump has activists feeling activated.A coalition of attorneys have been holding sessions in Kern County to let immigrants know their rights of due process. The Immigrant Justice Coalition was formed just after Donald Trump was elected President. The United Farm Workers wants to deliver a message to the new leader that America’s food is grown by people who, in the estimation of UFW VP Armando Elenes, are 60 to 70% illegal immigrants. Other groups are calling for the new administration to keep the Affordable Care Act as Kern County has among the highest percentages of residents getting subsidies.

Sean Michael Lisle