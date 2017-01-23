FLOODED ROADS MAY BE TROUBLE

County roads are flooded and it’s uncertain what kind of damage lurks below the surface.Roads Director Craig Pope says areas around Lamont routinely flood in heavy rains because nearby creeks overflow on the flat Valley floor. He notes how the Kern River does not flood because it has an established riverbed that can accommodate a large amount of water. The most common flooding is south of Highway 58 down to Lamont. After the water recedes in the next few days, pavement damage should be revealed and could be addressed. However, Pope says the damage often doesn’t make itself known until the summer.

Sean Michael Lisle