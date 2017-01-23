HIGHWAY 46 BRIDGE REPLACEMENT

Caltrans is funding 49 transportation projects, but only one in Kern County.The one project of the state’s $127 million to rebuild and replace crumbling roads is $25 million to build a new Highway 46 bridge over Highway 99 west of Wasco. The current bridge has been struck numerous times by illegal height loads that have damaged it enough to put it at the top of the attention list. The new bridge will have more clearance and will be located just north of the current one. That way, the old bridge will be used while the new one is being constructed with minimal traffic disruption. Construction is set to begin this summer and take two years to complete.

Sean Michael Lisle