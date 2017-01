The Bakersfield Police Department is likely to face a lawsuit over a recent incident.It’s the December 5th incident in which two young black men were arrested and allegedly beaten in what the District Attorney determined to be an illegal stop. A claim will be filed with the city on behalf of Timothy Grismore and Xavier Hines. Bakersfield attorneys Chain Cohn and Stiles have taken on the case, claiming illegal arrest, brutality and racial profiling.

Sean Michael Lisle