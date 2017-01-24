BPD KILLS FLEEING MAN

A man is dead after being shot by police following a car chase through east Bakersfield. Officers tried to pull over a pickup around 7:00 Tuesday night at Pacific and Haley streets but the driver sped away, eventually crashing at Niles Street and Alta Vista Drive and then the suspect ran away. At some point, the man pointed a gun at police and one officer fired several shots. The man was dead at the scene and a weapon was recovered, the suspect was wanted for an attempted homicide two weeks ago. He has not been identified.

Sean Michael Lisle