A search and rescue team will be back at it today after a pickup was seen going into a canal along the Westside Parkway.

A witness reported that the driver crashed through two gates after losing control of the truck around 7:30 Monday morning on Coffee Road, and Bakersfield Fire Battalion Chief John Frando says a high water level and lots of debris from the recent storms made the rescue effort harder.

