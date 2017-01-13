FONG ASK FEDS FOR MORE PUMPING

Bakersfield Assemblyman Vince Fong is calling for more water to be pumped from the Delta into the San Joaquin Valley. Fong sent a letter with other lawmakers Thursday to the Bureau of Reclamation, and federal fish agencies saying recent rain and snow has lifted Northern California out of drought conditions, but drought persists in the South Valley. Pumps have been going at full capacity due to heavy rains above the Delta, but water managers expect that to end soon as environmental demands kick in.

Sean Michael Lisle